West Valley School District plans to bring youngest students back to the classroom Oct. 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — West Valley School District has approved a revised back to school plan, bringing the youngest students back to the classoom.

According to the School Board, students would be on an alternating schedule starting October 5.

The School Board approved a revised Back to School Plan bringing the youngest students back in a Hybrid A/B model on Oct 5. Older kids would return by grade level every 2 weeks if infection rates stay within the approved range. #westvalleyschooldistrict pic.twitter.com/PY6Hw2w2Zm — West Valley School District (@WestValley363) September 24, 2020

The district said older kids would return by grade level every two weeks if infection rates stay within the approved range.

West Valley joins Spokane Public Schools and Central Valley Schools in this move.

