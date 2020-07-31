West Valley School District lays out draft plans for upcoming school year

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The West Valley School District held an informational Zoom meeting for parents Thursday night laying out draft plans for the upcoming school year.

The school district says it is planning a few different options: In-person, on-site learning and distanced learning. A third option was discussed in the Zoom meeting, but no details were given.

Students returning to learning at school will be dependent on the case numbers in Spokane County.

If the school district has to move to online learning, it will be more structured, staff say. They also plan to give a Chrome Book to each student who is in need of one. There are two buildings in the West Valley School District which have internet hot spots and the district is also working with Comcast to possibly get more help with internet access for families.

If students were to return in person, early learning and elementary students will be at school every day. Parents can also opt out, and do distanced learning if they are not comfortable with sending kids back to school.

Middle and high school students would attend a hybrid model. They will be learning in-person and at home with a rotating A/B schedule. Group A would be at school Mondays and Thursdays and every other Wednesday. Group B will be at school on Tuesdays and Fridays, and every other Wednesday.

School district staff say they chose that schedule because in the school calendar year, they have about the same Mondays and Fridays off from school, giving each group the same amount of days at school.

For parents who have multiple children in different school grades, they plan to group A and B schedules by last name. Group A would have students with the primary parent’s last name A-K. Group B would be L-Z.

The West Valley School District says it will give students one face mask, and parents should supply their kids with more.

If students are back in school, the district says teachers should be sanitizing desks in between classes. Custodians will then do so at the end of the day, as well.

The school district will release more details of its plans Monday.

The next webinar for parents will be on Thursday, August 13 at 1 p.m., and Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

