West Valley releases new ‘phase-in’ plan, bringing fourth and fifth graders back to the classroom

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — West Valley School District has released a new plan to start phasing the remaining elementary school students back into the classroom as soon as next week.

According to the district, fourth graders will be starting the hybrid model on January 14 — meaning alternating days of in-person and remote learning. They will be in cohorts, with Group A attending the Thursday of that week, and Group B attending Friday.

Fifth graders will do the exact same thing the following week, with their first group attending Thursday, January 21, and the second group attending on Friday.

Currently, students in preschool up to third grade have returned under a hybrid model, with 2-3 days of on-site learning and the rest of the week at home learning remotely. Full remote learning is available as an option.

Middle school and high school are still pending approval by the school board, but are both scheduled for a conservative hybrid model on Monday, February 1.

For more information, including cohort schedules and phase-in information, visit the West Valley School District website.

