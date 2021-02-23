West Valley High School students will be back in the classroom two days a week, starting March

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — West Valley High School is bringing students back to the classroom two days a week starting March 1.

The School District previously had a conservative hybrid schedule, with students in groups 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B attending school in smaller groups just one day a week; now, they are simplifying this to just groups A and B—A attends Monday and Thursday, B attends Tuesday and Friday.

Parents who have opted to keep their kid learning remotely can still do so, but they will need to follow the cohort schedule and attend live virtual classes.

West Valley says attendance is mandatory.

For more information, visit the West Valley High School website.

RELATED: West Valley to present school board with ‘phase-in’ plan for middle and high school students

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.