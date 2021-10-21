West Spokane Wellness holding ‘Drug Take Back Day’ this weekend

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you live in the Spokane area and have unused or expired prescription drugs you need to get rid of, you can drop them off this weekend.

West Spokane Wellness Partnership will be holding a drive-thru event on Saturday, Oct. 23. You can drop off the medications at C.O.P.S. Northwest at 2215 W. Wellesley St. Suite D. The partnership said to enter from Belt St.

The partnership said needles are not accepted and vaping devices are accepted without batteries.

First 100 people to go get a free medication lockbox. Also, Marisa’s Lid’s for Kids will be giving out helmets for kids, but it’s first come first serve.

The event will be going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find more information here.

