West Plains seeing snow accumulation, downtown roads mainly wet and bare
SPOKANE, Wash. — New snow is making for a slick morning commute.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the West Plains are seeing the most accumulation, while downtown Spokane is mainly wet.
Drivers should use caution on the roads, take it a bit slower and allow extra time to get to their destination.
If you are in higher elevations, you will likely experience more snow and blustery conditions.
