West Plains seeing snow accumulation, downtown roads mainly wet and bare

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — New snow is making for a slick morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the West Plains are seeing the most accumulation, while downtown Spokane is mainly wet.

Good Friday morning. Snow has returned to the Inland Northwest. The West Plains is seeing snow that is accumulating while downtown Spokane is mainly wet at this point. Please use caution on the roads, slow down and drive for conditions as you head out the door. pic.twitter.com/TWb0uVPJAw — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 13, 2020

Drivers should use caution on the roads, take it a bit slower and allow extra time to get to their destination.

If you are in higher elevations, you will likely experience more snow and blustery conditions.

