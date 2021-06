West Plains outage turns off power for 732 people

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A power outage has left 732 people without electricity in the West Plains.

Inland Power reports the outage began around 3:15 p.m.

⚠️ OUTAGE ALERT (3:15 p.m.) We have an outage impacting 732 members in the West Plains. ASR is in route. See our outage map for the latest information. Link in comments below. pic.twitter.com/zCMMemVntI — Inland Power (@InlandPower) June 22, 2021

Crews are currently on the way, and there is no estimated time for restoration. The cause of the outage is still unknown.

For more information, visit the Inland Power outage map.

