West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Walla Walla County

Pest control company Orkin has released its annual list of the top mosquito cities, which ranks metro areas by the number of new mosquito customers served in the last year.

Mosquito numbers will continue to rise, Orkin says, especially when temperatures hit 80 degrees or higher. The study takes on heightened importance as viruses such as Zika and West Nile have tripled since 2004, with Illinois having among the highest rates in the country.

—Susan Moskop, Chicago Tribune