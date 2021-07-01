West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Walla Walla County.
A release from the Washington Department of Health said the mosquitoes were found in Burbank, Washington.
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile are able to spread infection to humans. Last year, two people became infected with the virus in Washington and while most people do not get sick, about one in five will develop fever or other symptoms.
West Nile can lead to permanent neurologic effects or death. People over 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.
The DOH recommends using EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and long pants when outdoors, as well as limiting time outside from dusk to dawn to avoid mosquitoes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two men test positive for West nile Virus in Yakima, Benton counties; one hospitalized
