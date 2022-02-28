West Coast governors announce updated health, masking guidelines

by Will Wixey

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — As COVID-19 hospitalizations and case rates continue to decline across the west, many states are now updating their masking guidance.

State leaders across the west coast, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Oregon Governor Kate Brown, gave statements on the updated guidance from the CDC.

Gov. Inslee has since changed the date for when Washington’s mask mandate will end from March 21 to March 11.

“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” Inslee said. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable.”

Gov. Newsom has also shortened California’s mask mandate, which will lift on March 1. Schools and child care facilities in the state will continue requiring masks until March 11.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said. “We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Gov. Brown, like Inslee, plans on removing Oregon’s mask mandate on March 11.

“As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Brown said.

Masks will still be required at health care and long-term care facilities, public transit, jails, and some private businesses.

RELATED: Washington to lift mask mandate earlier than previously announced

RELATED: Here’s where you’ll still need to wear a mask after March 11

READ: Mayor Woodward demands Washington mask mandate be lifted now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.