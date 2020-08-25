West Central shooting suspect in custody, no one injured

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in an early morning shooting in the West Central neighborhood has been arrested.

According to Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien, the shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. near W. Boone Ave and N. Walnut St.

O’Brien said no one was injured, but a vehicle may have been hit.

This story will be updated.

