West Central shooting suspect in custody, no one injured
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in an early morning shooting in the West Central neighborhood has been arrested.
According to Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien, the shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. near W. Boone Ave and N. Walnut St.
O’Brien said no one was injured, but a vehicle may have been hit.
This story will be updated.
