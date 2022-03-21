West Central Jolly Mart damaged by early morning fire

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Guido Jansen on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The West Central Jolly Mart was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

Spokane Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to find a large pile of garbage and a natural gas meter on fire.

The flames were next to and extending into the Jolly Mart building.

Additional crews arrived and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, as well as shut off the natural gas in the area.

Damage to the Jolly Mart was limited to the exterior of the building. Avista arrived afterward to assess the damage to the gas meter.

No one was injured.

