‘We’re so excited’: Hoopfest organizers gear up for the big tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s the day so many basketball fans have been waiting for. Teams can officially sign up to play in this year’s upcoming Hoopfest!

“Are you kidding me, registration’s open!” said Matt Santangelo, Executive Director for Hoopfest.

“I got up at midnight to make sure it was working,” said Giff Marleau, Hoopfest Program Director.

After a long year of waiting, the world’s biggest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is officially back.

“We are live and we are registering as we speak,” said Marleau.

“It gives me so much pleasure to be saying that after a year and a half hiatus,” said Santangelo.

COVID-19 forced nearly everything to shut down. With things heading back to normal, Hoopfest organizers Santangelo and Marleau are hopeful this season will be one of the best.

“It’s been really interesting this morning. We had teams from the west side of the state registering. We’ve had a few teams from southern Idaho, Oregon, and Montana,” said Marleau.

Things will be a bit different though. First off, it won’t be happening at the end of June. Instead, the tournament will take place on September 11 and 12.

“With the latest announcement on June 30 and the state being kind of open, really really bodes well with the more traditional Hoopfest which we’re really thrilled about,” said Santangelo.

If you plan on signing up, employees suggest you do so sooner rather than later. There’s even a pretty cool incentive.

“One team will be selected, who registers, to actually have a hotel stay in one of the Davenport properties over the weekend,” Santangelo said.

It’s a weekend both Santangelo and Marleau say can’t come soon enough.

“We’re so excited,” said Santangelo.

“We’re just looking forward to it. So yeah, it’s a happy time,” said Marleau.

