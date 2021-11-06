‘We’re ready to all be vaccinated and be done’: Spokane parents express relief as children get COVID-19 vaccine

by Elenee Dao

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane children are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, top health leaders approved Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, but it took a few days for local providers to start administering them.

MORE: CDC advisers vote to recommend giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

“That makes me feel excited, because, well, it’s just cool that I know I’m one of the first people to get it,” said 9-year-old Jude Nakoa.

He was the first child to get a COVID vaccine at one of the first few clinics in Spokane.

Nine-year-old Jude Nakoa is the first kid to be vaccinated in the 5-11 age group at Consistent Care. Jude tells me he wanted to get #vaccinated because he wants more people at his birthday party later this year. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/TBboPy2nJh — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) November 5, 2021

Fifty children got vaccinated at a Consistent Care clinic on Friday. Many more children will be vaccinated in the days to come.

For kids, taking a shot in the arm isn’t always fun, but for parents, it can be a relief.

Alicia Cairns said she is happy her two kids are now protected, especially since they all caught COVID last year.

“My son missed a week of school due to some exposures and all four of us had COVID last summer, in July of 2020,” she said. “We’re ready to all be vaccinated and be done.”

Consistent Care opened up appointments on Wednesday morning for several clinics. They were all booked within an hour.

“I think we have a lot of parents in our community who are also excited about giving that extra level of protection for their children, just helping the community get back to more of a normal, whatever that looks like in the future. For our kids and for our families,” said Corinda Howe with Consistent Care.

If a vaccinated child is exposed to an infected student and does not have symptoms, they will not have to miss class. They should just get a test three to five days after exposure just in case.



“That is the most exciting part, to think that our kids can stay in school and we can keep moving around,” Cairns said.

For young Jude, there’s another reason.

“My birthday is right after Christmas and I want to be able to have more people at my birthday,” he said.

Consistent Care plans to have more COVID vaccine clinics for kids. They are also looking for a bigger place so they can help even more families, hoping to vaccinate up to 75 families in one clinic.



If you are in need of an appointment for yourself or for your children, you can find a list here.

RELATED: Spokane health leaders express the importance of vaccinating younger children

READ: ‘We were very excited’: Spokane families get low-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.