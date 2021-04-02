‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: Spokane doctor stresses safety as families travel for Spring Break

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spring Break is right around the corner, and airports have seen a lot of travelers already. Last week, TSA screen over 1.5 million passengers in one day.

Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umar Shah says even if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t travel internationally or domestically. However, one Spokane doctor believes there is a way to travel safely.

“If you’re flying on planes, that’s a whole other sort of level of risks,” said Dr. Gretchen LaSalle, Family Physician at MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.

LaSalle is encouraging families to travel locally and do outdoor activities this year. She’s not discouraging flying, if you’re doing it safely.

It starts with getting tested for COVID-19 before you fly out and looking up any quarantine requirements wherever you’re flying.

“I’ve been encouraging people to double mask on an airplane, even if you’ve been vaccinated,” LaSalle said. “Make sure you sanitize frequently.”

Travelers like Gerardo and Adriana Lara are following the sanitation safety measures.

“Hand sanitizer, wipies — we try not to touch anything we shouldn’t,” said Adriana. “We take all the precautions and I hope that the airline does too with their passengers to keep us safe.”

Vaccinated people like Jim Heskett and Pam Schull say they’re not worried about the risks, though they’re also taking precautions.

“We’ll probably avoid places that are really populated — busy, busy places we’re not going to go to,” Schull said.

The CDC says vaccinated people can hang around other vaccinated people without a mask. However, Dr. LaSalle says with variants developing, it’s not know if current vaccines will fully protect us. Traveling guidelines for vaccinated people haven’t changed.

“We do still need to be really cautious and be mindful that you’re not fully vaccinated until you’re two weeks out from your second vaccine,” LaSalle explained.

When you get back from your trip, LaSalle encourages people to get tested and quarantine.

“Just be as cautious as possible and have fun, but be careful out there,” she said. “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

And that’s what some travelers are doing.

“I believe that we need to keep moving, You know, life goes on,” Gerardo said. “It’s a risk you take, but if you’re trying and taking your precautions, you should be able to carry on with life.”

