‘We’re living moment to moment’: MultiCare strained by staffing shortages and surge of patients

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — Staff shortages and the surge of patients is straining MultiCare hospitals, something the health care provider’s president hasn’t seen in his entire career.

The exact opposite problem from this time last year, President of both MultiCare Deaconess and MultiCare Valley Hospital, Greg Repetti says in his 40-year career in this field, he’s never seen anything like this.

“The biggest challenge has been people. In last year, when we had the spikes, we were worried about personal protective gear, now it’s purely people and having enough staff to safely take care of the people that come to see us,” Repetti said.

Even with MultiCare pausing elective surgeries to shift staff around, there’s still not enough staff to care for patients.

“We have salaried people taking, doing jobs they wouldn’t normally do to support the efforts on the floor,” he said. “We have lots of people taking extra shifts to do that to give our nursing staff as much support as we can so they can take care of the population here in the community.”

They’re 300-to-400 staff members short to be fully staffed. The lack of staff, and the sheer number of COVID and non-COVID patients hospitalized right now, has been putting a strain on local hospitals.

“The Delta variant is very contagious and it is impacting our community at large. 95 percent of the people admitted right now [with a COVID-19 diagnosis], to my knowledge in the hospital, are unvaccinated,” he said.

Right now, Repetti says staff is doing what has to be done.

“Normally I’m the guy that has an answer. We don’t have a lot of answers right now, we’re living moment-to-moment, day-by-day to be able to take care of this incredible community that we live in,” he said.

Even though 88 people came to their hiring orientation, Repetti says hiring is going to take time.

They are tight on space, but MultiCare says the number of beds they have available fluctuates.

