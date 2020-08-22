‘We’re just barely hanging on’: SNAP helping businesses utilize social media to stay afloat

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane succeeds when its small businesses succeed.

The path to success has changed a lot during this pandemic. Thankfully, there is help.

“We’re just barely hanging on, but you know, I’m hopeful,” said Jeff Skaife, Owner of Tasty Bun.

Skaife opened Tasty Bun in Spokane last March. One year later, COVID-19 forced him to shut his doors.

At the time, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever be able to reopen.

“Everyday I was closed, I was thinking it was just eating a little more into the savings we had. It was really touch and go,” said Skaife.

Thankfully, he was able to get his business back up and running with a little bit of help.

“Without SNAP, we couldn’t have done this,” Skaife said.

Not only was Skaife able to get a loan to help him get back on his feet, he was also provided with tools to use social media to his advantage.

“We got a great web designer with Blue Tiger. She couldn’t be nicer to work with, and really just helped us get more of an online presence,” he said.

Thanks to a new $400,000 CARES Act grant, SNAP’s Women and Business Center will now be able to help even more small businesses.

“I feel that the training that we offer has a lot of value,”said Nicolle Hansen, Women’s Business Center Manager with SNAP.

SNAP has several free online workshops, ranging from website development, to branding and social media.

“It’s teaching them the skills. Then we have the consultant who helps build the framework, and then they can manage it themselves. They aren’t tied to going back somebody to help them fix one little thing,” Hansen said.

Businesses who qualify can also get a loan up to $25,000. Click HERE to learn more.

