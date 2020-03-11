We’re here for you: 4 News Now explains our coverage of the coronavirus

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

We are living in uncertain times.

The coronavirus is something communities and families were not prepared for. So many of you have questions. Many of you are scared. Many of you are unsure. And, many of you think that the coverage you’ve seen on local and national media is overblown hyperbole.

We get it.

We have questions, too. Our journalists are parents, travelers, and sons and daughters of those in high-risk categories. We want to know the risks and we want to know what our government is doing to slow or stop the spread of this virus.

At 4 News Now, we’re committed to reporting the facts and not inciting fear. This is scary enough for some people, we don’t need to add to it by reporting stories without solid information and context. Our goal – with this subject and always – is fair, measured coverage that does not seek to harm our community. I believe we’re doing that by giving as much information and context as we can in each newscast and on kxly.com. In addition to in-depth coverage with medical experts, we’ve done our best to dispel myths that are so easily spread through unreliable sources. We suggest that you get your information from sources and people that you trust. If it seems strange and outlandish and it’s coming from a source you don’t recognize, it’s probably not true.

In the newsroom every day, we seek out reputable sources and proven information when we decide to share a story with you. It’s important that we get this right. When we don’t, I want to hear from you. If you think something we’ve done is inaccurate or done to incite fear, please email me at melissal@kxly.com or call me at the station. We know that it’s important that you stay informed and that you can trust where you’re getting your information. We take that responsibility very seriously.

Journalists don’t want to scare you. We want simply to inform. We live in this community, too, and we have the same questions you have about this virus and its impact on our community. Our company is planning for what would happen if any of our journalists had to be quarantined. We’re committed to bringing you the information, no matter what restrictions are placed on the community.

We’re constantly looking for guidance on how to cover a story like this. One of the sources we trust for that guidance is the Poynter Institute. Here’s an example of the information that organization is sharing to guide journalists around the world. https://www.poynter.org/reporting-editing/2020/how-newsrooms-can-tone-down-their-coronavirus-coverage-while-still-reporting-responsibly/

As we navigate what could be a tricky few weeks and months, we will stay on top of this health concern and continue to inform you every step of the way. We’ll do that on TV, of course, and also on kxly.com. We’ve also launched a daily newsletter with the day’s developments because we know you’re busy and it can be hard to stay up to date. You can sign up for that on our website.

I know that our community will get through this uncertainty. We’re a strong, independent bunch! Just know that 4 News Now and our journalists are standing beside you as your neighbors and friends and we’re committed to bringing you information you need to know to make the right decisions for your family.

– Melissa Luck, Executive News Director

