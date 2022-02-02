‘We’re having a hard time’: Local restaurants do what they can to battle staffing shortage, keep costs down

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– Small businesses can’t seem to catch a break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Between staffing shortages and inflation, many have had a hard time keeping their doors open.

Some restaurants have had to cut back their hours because they don’t have enough people working to stay open.

Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ is one of the many restaurants owned by the Goodwin Group. Operations manager Michael Averson said it’s been a struggle to fill up the kitchens. He said he will set up six to seven interviews a day and sometimes only two or three of them show up.

The restaurants tried to offer incentives but said that didn’t work.

“I think people are striving to find a job, it does seem kind of odd that people would not want to show up,” Averson said.

It isn’t just getting applications through the door restaurants are struggling with. Goodwin Group’s regional chef Hailey Bell said it’s also been challenging to keep staff once they’re hired.

“We’re having a hard time with people getting jobs and then deciding that they don’t want that job after already hiring them,” Bell said.

Bell has tried to reach out to the local culinary school to see if students want to at least get their foot in the door. Right now, retaining workers is their focus right now.

There are other challenges they’re facing. In order to keep labor costs down, they’ve had to open later and close earlier at some restaurants.

“Given the fact that January 1 minimum wage went up. I’m not going to say that helped us out as far as a small business,” Alverson said.

To add fuel to the fire, the rise in food costs and supply chain issues aren’t helping. Alverson said they don’t want to increase prices and they want to keep that in-house as much as they can. In terms of supply chain problems, they’re struggling with food deliveries on top of paper and plastic products.

As many businesses fight the same fight, they say money from the federal government could help. However, it’s seen as a band-aid to the problem since the money will eventually run out.

“We need to find some middle ground so that people can stay healthy and keep working that way we can keep our doors open,” Bell said.

As for what a long-term solution could be, well they’re not sure. But, they know they want to stay open for both employees and customers.

“Unfortunately some of those things we just can’t combat,” Alverson said. “The only thing we know is we have to be competitive, keep the doors open, keep people employed and all that we ask for is patience.”

