We’re going to break some heat records today! – Mark
Hot weather is here and we’re on track to break some records today.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- A heat advisory is in affect
- We’re going to break many records today
- Anothe hot day is on tap for Thursday
- Relief comes this weekend
The current Heat Advisory is in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.
Here’s what to expect for the rest of your day: 90 degrees by noon, 95 by late afternoon, but cooling into the evening.
Here’s a look at the records we are on pace to break:
The record high for June 2 in Spokane is 92 degrees, which was set in 1937. We’re on track to beat that by 3 degrees. Lewiston will see the highest temperatures today with 102 and Omak will be burning up at 100.
Again, relief comes Friday into the weekend with 80s and then a dip down into the low 70s.
