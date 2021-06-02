We’re going to break some heat records today! – Mark

Hot weather is here and we’re on track to break some records today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

A heat advisory is in affect

We’re going to break many records today

Anothe hot day is on tap for Thursday

Relief comes this weekend

The current Heat Advisory is in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.

Here’s what to expect for the rest of your day: 90 degrees by noon, 95 by late afternoon, but cooling into the evening.

Here’s a look at the records we are on pace to break:

The record high for June 2 in Spokane is 92 degrees, which was set in 1937. We’re on track to beat that by 3 degrees. Lewiston will see the highest temperatures today with 102 and Omak will be burning up at 100.

Again, relief comes Friday into the weekend with 80s and then a dip down into the low 70s.