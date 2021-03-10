‘We’re doing well’; Vaccines limiting COVID-19 spread among Washington’s older population

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 vaccine is saving lives every day.

We know that because those most at-risk of this virus are getting infected at a much lower rate.

18 people older than 70 in Spokane County were infected by COVID-19 between February 28 and March 6.

Younger people continue to spread COVID-19 the most, as people between 20 and 39 represent 54% of Spokane County’s new cases.

The good news is more of those shots are going in arms to limit that spread.

16% of people in Spokane have at least one shot of protection from this virus. 9% of the county is fully vaccinated.

“The moral of the story is we’re doing well, we’re being diligent, we’re working really hard on immunization,” SRHD Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said.

The mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena has played a critical role in getting more of those shots out.

In fact, 20,000 doses have been administered at the arena since January.

It’ll be another two weeks before you can get an appointment there — the Department of Health said that’s how long it’s going to take them to finish giving the first round of second doses.

Testing data is also improving in Spokane County.

Right now about seven percent of tests are coming back positive, and that’s a vast improvement from the near 20 percent mark Spokane county was at in January.

If you got your first shot at the Arena but haven’t heard about your second appointment, call 1-800-525-0127.

