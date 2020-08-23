We’re back in the upper 80s and 90s for Sunday with mostly sunshine – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Temps cooled down on Saturday across the region. Our high in Spokane reached the lower 80s with mostly sunshine.

Those mild temps continued into the overnight hours, dropping to mostly 40 and 50 degrees for those overnight lows.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: It's going to be a comfortable night for sleeping across the region. Overnight lows will drop mostly into the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/oVjRi7JQN5 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 22, 2020

We’re warming up once again for Sunday! Our highs should reach the upper 80s and 90s in most places with sunny skies.

SUNDAY'S HIGHS: We're going to be mostly in the upper 80s and 90s for tomorrow. Expect sunny skies with mild wind across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/wVRWLUSzfL — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 22, 2020

We’re starting our work week off strong, with temps once again reaching the upper 80s across the Inland Northwest. However, a dry cold front is expected to move in, potentially bringing some breezy winds along with it.

7-DAY FORECAST: Back into the upper 80s we go! It's going to be a gorgeous week with mostly sunshine. A dry cold front moves in on Monday, bringing us a chance for breezy winds. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/yvRuQw50Zt — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 22, 2020

Otherwise, it’s going to be a BEAUTIFUL week! Enjoy the 80 degree temps and sunshine!

