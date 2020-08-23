We’re back in the upper 80s and 90s for Sunday with mostly sunshine – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Temps cooled down on Saturday across the region. Our high in Spokane reached the lower 80s with mostly sunshine.
Those mild temps continued into the overnight hours, dropping to mostly 40 and 50 degrees for those overnight lows.
We’re warming up once again for Sunday! Our highs should reach the upper 80s and 90s in most places with sunny skies.
We’re starting our work week off strong, with temps once again reaching the upper 80s across the Inland Northwest. However, a dry cold front is expected to move in, potentially bringing some breezy winds along with it.
Otherwise, it’s going to be a BEAUTIFUL week! Enjoy the 80 degree temps and sunshine!
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.