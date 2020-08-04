We’re back in the 90s for Tuesday, but it won’t last for long! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a gorgeous start to our work week, with our highs mostly in the upper 80s and 90s across the region!
Our high in Spokane reached 86 degrees. We saw mostly sunshine with breezy conditions throughout the day.
Those mild conditions lasted throughout the night, with overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s in most places.
It looks like we’ll be warming up into the 90s once again on Tuesday! Some areas will stay in the upper 80s, but we’re expecting widespread sunshine across the Inland Northwest.
If you’re tired of those 90 degree temps, you’re in luck. We have a cool down heading our way on Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. Expect temps in the 80s with the possibility for some rain and thunderstorms.
