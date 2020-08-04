We’re back in the 90s for Tuesday, but it won’t last for long! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a gorgeous start to our work week, with our highs mostly in the upper 80s and 90s across the region!

Our high in Spokane reached 86 degrees. We saw mostly sunshine with breezy conditions throughout the day.

CURRENT TEMPS: We're seeing gorgeous conditions outside! Temperatures in Spokane and CDA are in the mid 80s with breezy conditions. Enjoy the mild temps, things are about to heat up heading into tomorrow! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/NGGMAns7ZF — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 3, 2020

Those mild conditions lasted throughout the night, with overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s in most places.

TONIGHT'S LOWS: Overnight lows tonight are expected to drop into the 50s and 60s. We're expecting mostly clear skies with light wind across the region. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/sYNmB38nie — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 3, 2020

TUESDAY'S HIGHS: Aaaand back into the 90s we go! We won't see triple digits like we saw last week, but things will start to warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/F6sNPckmVQ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 3, 2020

It looks like we’ll be warming up into the 90s once again on Tuesday! Some areas will stay in the upper 80s, but we’re expecting widespread sunshine across the Inland Northwest.

If you’re tired of those 90 degree temps, you’re in luck. We have a cool down heading our way on Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. Expect temps in the 80s with the possibility for some rain and thunderstorms.

7-DAY FORECAST: We're going to heat up tomorrow and Wednesday, but it will be short-lived! We'll be back in the 80s on Thursday with a chance for rain and possibly even some thunderstorms. That cooler weather will last throughout the weekend. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/bDKFS23MKG — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 4, 2020

