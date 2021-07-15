‘We’re all on high alert’: Spokane firefighters face challenges as wildfire season intensifies

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — There have been more than 900 fires in Washington so far this year. Some in Spokane have been in the Urban Wildfire Interface. These are homes that are close or in areas with trees and brush.

With the dry conditions, it increases the chances of a fire happening. On Wednesday afternoon, this exact scenario happened in Liberty Park.

“We’re all on high alert,” said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. “The fire moved rapidly to the east, endangering a number of homes on the bluff.”

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. A homeowner said they heard a large pop and immediately saw the fire.

“So in this case, heavy very, very, very dense brush — it creates a lot of BTUs or British Thermal Units of energy and that energy helps propel a fire,” Schaeffer explained.

Eight families had to evacuate in a matter of minutes as the fire inched closer.

“This was just a small fire that we were fortunate enough to catch before it could’ve been really catastrophic,” Schaeffer said.

All the families got to go home and nothing was damaged, but it did get about 30 feet away from a home. This fire is just one example that shows fire can happen where ever there is dry burhs, wind or high temperatures.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fire at Liberty Park forced several homes to evacuate

“This historic stretch of drought has left vegetation bone dry with record low levels of moisture and what we call fuels,” said Hilary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands. “Our firefighters can’t keep this up week after week. Month after month. Year after year.”

Firefighters in some areas have had to work 18 hour days, battling wildfires. This year, Franz said more than 140,000 acres, or about 218 square miles, have burned so far. The fire at Liberty Park burned about half an acre, though the threat was very real.

“So an ember could come up from this fire and then lie down where the wind’s blowing on the other side and endanger more homes,” Schaeffer said. “The fuel itself, for the most part, is absent of moisture, which lends it to burning much faster.”

The amount of fires is stretching resources. Washington is getting firefighters from Kentucky, Tennessee and other east coast states. This has not happened since 2015.

Schaeffer said the state is dealing with the same exact conditions, except the conditions happened quicker than in 2015. He said the state is currently at preparedness level five. This means there are no more resources available to fight fires.

“With the drought, the winds, the Red Flag days, the number of fires across the landscape — this is much different in the level of resources and timeline than what we had in 2015,” he explained.

The state had to bring in resources from Australia, Canada and other countries.

“We’ve had to put more public dollars into fighting these fires and to help businesses and homeowners who’ve lost their homes and businesses because of these wildfires,” said Gov. Jay Inslee.

Because the resources are slim in Spokane, they are not sending anyone to fight fires in other states because firefighters are needed here.

“We’re really taking care of Spokane right now,” Schaeffer said.

You can help firefighters this year, and every year. If you see a fire, call 911. Also, create defensible space and follow the burn bans.

RELATED: ‘We’re doing everything we can to prepare’; Spokane fire chief warns of severe fire danger

RELATED: Drought emergency declared in Washington

RELATED: ‘Maybe things are even worse than we thought’: Local experts worry about climate change

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.