Wenatchee’s Mission Ridge ranks 1st in best low-cost ski spot in U.S.

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ng Han Guan, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — A HomeToGo report ranked the best affordable skiing destinations in the U.S., and Mission Ridge got first place!

The company’s 2022 ski season report ranked ski resorts based on lift ticket prices, along with accommodation costs.

The data it used for calculating lift ticket prices was provided by the resorts, while the accommodation costs were calculated by HomeToGo based on vacation rentals near the mountain.

Mission Ridge ranks lowest in both lift ticket costs and accommodation value. According to the list, a single-day lift ticket for Mission Ridge is only $67, and you can apparently find a place to stay in Wenatchee for under $20!

The list says a day trip up to Mission Ridge could cost as low as $84.96!

Pierce County’s Crystal Mountain ranked ninth on the list, with a total trip value of $165.92. Oregon’s Mount Bachelor came in at 13th, while Mount Baker is 17th despite their lift tickets being 83$ cheaper than Bachelor’s. And Idaho’s Schweitzer Mountain is the 23rd cheapest mountain to visit in the U.S., valued at $236.04 per day.

There seem to be some great affordable ski resorts in the Northwest, so plan your trip quickly while the winter weather lasts.

RELATED: Where to get snowshoe, cross-country ski tours and lessons in the Inland Northwest

READ: It’s your last chance to see the lights at Cowley Park

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.