Wenatchee Valley Humane Society wants to give you a bad pet portrait

WENATCHEE, Wash.– For $15 you can have a portrait of your pet drawn by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

We should warn you, it’s not just a regular picture, it’s “subpar.” That’s right, the animal rescue wants to hand draw a picture of your pet that could be very unique.

“Some of our artists are incredibly talented and some… not so much. You won’t know what you’re going to get until it arrives in the mail!”

No matter how it turns out, it’ll be an original.

You can find more information and donate online.

If you’re feeling extra generous, you can donate more than $15. The money goes to support the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

