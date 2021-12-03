Wenatchee High School moves to remote learning Friday in response to threat
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Wenatchee High School moved classes online Friday because of a threat toward the school.
Police are investigating, and more information is expected at a later time.
In a Facebook post, the school district said the high school will move to a Monday late schedule with remote learning Friday “out of an abundance of caution.”
School leaders said they would determine if after-school programs will continue based on the investigation.
