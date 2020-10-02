Well above average temperatures for the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It’s finally Friday!

We’ve been hanging with that haze for a few days and you should expect it to linger for a bit longer.

Fri Outside Planner[1]

Here are the 4 Things to Know for today:

Fri 4 Things[1]

Today will be sunny and warm.

Fri Highs[1]

Ditto for Saturday with more cloud cover on the west side.

Fri Sat Highs[1]

We will see fewer clouds and warmer today with wildfire haze, as well. Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 and sunny with haze continuing. Cooling a bit next week with highs still well above average and dry.

Fri Planning 7 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.