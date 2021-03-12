Welcome to Gesa Field: WSU sells naming rights at Martin Stadium

PULLMAN, Wash – Washington State University fans will head back to Pullman for college football games this fall. When they do so, they’ll be watching the Cougs on Gesa Field.

WSU announced Friday a 10-year, $11 million agreement with Gesa Credit Union to the playing surface at Martin Stadium.

“Washington State University was established 130 years ago to serve the citizens of our state,” said Kirk Schulz, President of Washington State University. “That commitment to improving the lives of Washingtonians is in our DNA. For that reason, we are thrilled to partner with Gesa Credit Union, an organization that shares our pledge to community service.”

As part of the agreement, Gesa is also designing WSU co-branded debit and credit cards that can directly support student-athletes. Each time cardholders swipe their WSU co-branded Gesa VISA debit or credit card, a donation is made to the Cougar Athletic Fund.

“Today begins a historic partnership between Gesa Credit Union and Washington State University,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “This partnership unites two organizations with a shared vision of educating and impacting communities throughout the state of Washington and Pacific Northwest. In addition, this partnership will impact our goal of providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes. We welcome Gesa Credit Union as the newest members of the WSU Family and look forward to great victories, memories and moments for WSU Football taking place on Gesa Field.”

The Cougs’ first game on Gesa Field is scheduled for September 4th against Utah State.

The agreement comes at a crucial time for WSU. The athletic department is still facing a major budget shortfall, exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

