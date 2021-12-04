‘Weird Al’ Yankovic plans summer concert in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– The man who has made a career out of making parodies out of popular songs is coming to Spokane.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is set to play on June 24, 2022, at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.

This will be a show unlike any other. That’s because Weird Al says himself says so. He will play a different setlist every night.

The music played at these shows might be a little different than what you’re expected. The Fox Theater’s website says instead of “show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans.”

Tickets will go on sale soon. They will cost $40-$85. More information can be found here.

