Weekend weather goes from snow to rain and back again – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Another vigorous storm system is heading for the Inland Northwest and will bring quickly changing conditions through the weekend and beyond. Tonight temperatures will bottom out in the teens and 20s around midnight and slowly climb through the morning and early afternoon as warmer air moves in. Temperatures in the afternoon and evening will reach the upper 30s and even low 40s in a few instances. During the time it takes to warm however we will see more snow accumulations, 1 to 3 inches in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene cooridor. Late in the morning pockets of freezing rain and will be possible before we get above freezing in the afternoon.

Elsewhere it will take longer to warm up such as around Sandpoint, Newport, Bonners Ferry, Colville, Metaline, and the Silver Valley. These areas will see heavy snow, 4 to 8 inches by Saturday night. Mountain passes will see 1 to 2 feet of accumulation through the weekend.

A passing front will cool things back down Saturday night, meaning wet and slushy roads could freeze over and create more icy conditions by Sunday morning. Snow will shift south to the Camas Prairie and the Palouse while rain falls in the L-C Valley. Snow on top of wet roads will create some treacherous driving here. Since snow could stick around most of the day, 3 to 5 inches are likely on Sunday in the snow zone. Light snow showers will be a possibility in the Spokane area on Sunday but are less likely than further south. Snow chances continue next week with decent odds almost every day.