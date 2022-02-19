Weekend weather advisory: freezing weather and snowy passes

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re getting used to the warmer weather in the Inland Northwest, prepare for a change of pace.

After seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 40s the past few weeks, you may regret not having taken advantage of it. It’s going to get much colder soon with temperatures dropping drastically next week.

4 News Now meteorologist Matt Gray went into the science behind what’s causing this upcoming freezing forecast. Check it out below.

You may get a sense of deja vu since temperatures will be similar to what we saw in late December and early January. Tuesday marks the coldest day for next week’s cold front, with Spokane hitting 21°F, and Sandpoint only reaching 18°F.

Some very cold gusty winds are coming too, with wind chills dipping from 0° to -15° Monday night into Wednesday. Make sure you protect yourself from catching frostbite and hypothermia by bundling up. Also, protect your pets and livestock by keeping them sheltered next week.

If you plan on trekking over the passes this weekend, you might have to break out those chains. Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass will likely see some moderate to heavy snowfall from Saturday night through Sunday. Travelers on the Lookout and 4th of July Passes on I-90 should also use caution.

So if you thought spring has sprung, maybe hold off on that idea until after next week.

