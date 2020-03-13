Weekend road trip? Read this forecast first -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for snow! We’re getting chilly in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures will drop and snow will come down.

This is tomorrow morning. We’re expecting to wake up to some snow-covered lawns and streets (drive slowly and carefully!). Be mindful making travel plans this weekend. Your late commute tonight and early tomorrow will be impacted.

This is tomorrow night. Yes, the snow is sticking around all Saturday long. A nice day indoors by the fire, watching movies – sounds pretty good right now. Possible 1-2″ new snowfall in Spokane.

When you put together gusty winds and snowfall, you get blowing snow. 2-3″ of snowfall possible in Spokane tonight into tomorrow. 4-6″ expected for Sandpoint. 1-2″ expected for Pullman and Coeur d’Alene.

Get ready to snuggle up in a blanket – or blankets! It is going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow night. Temperatures could get close to record lows Saturday into Sunday night. Some ares in north Idaho will see single digits.

Drive safely and slow down. Make sure to check road conditions before you head out on any weekend travel plans.top

Make it a great Friday! -Nikki