Weekend has a windy start, wind advisory & showers – Mark

Happy Friday!

Your weekend is going to kick off with some windy weather.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday afternoon:

Wind and afternoon showers are on the way

A wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m.

Partly cloudy conditions overnight

Some relief comes Saturday

Scattered showers will move in later this afternoon.

Above average temperatures are expected statewide.

Calmer and cooler conditions are on the way Saturday with showers and a lowering snow level Sunday. Clouds and cooler next week with morning frost.