Weekend has a windy start, wind advisory & showers – Mark
Happy Friday!
Your weekend is going to kick off with some windy weather.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday afternoon:
- Wind and afternoon showers are on the way
- A wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m.
- Partly cloudy conditions overnight
- Some relief comes Saturday
Scattered showers will move in later this afternoon.
Above average temperatures are expected statewide.
Calmer and cooler conditions are on the way Saturday with showers and a lowering snow level Sunday. Clouds and cooler next week with morning frost.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.