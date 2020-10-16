Weekend has a windy start, wind advisory & showers – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Happy Friday!

Your weekend is going to kick off with some windy weather.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday afternoon:

  • Wind and afternoon showers are on the way
  • A wind advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m.
  • Partly cloudy conditions overnight
  • Some relief comes Saturday

Scattered showers will move in later this afternoon.

Above average temperatures are expected statewide.

Calmer and cooler conditions are on the way Saturday with showers and a lowering snow level Sunday. Clouds and cooler next week with morning frost.

