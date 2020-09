Week Three for HS football in Idaho

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The air quality stayed healthy enough to get games in Friday night, but did move Lewiston and Post Falls. Our Keith Osso and Alyssa Charslton have highlights from week three of high school football in North Idaho.

This week’s games:

Lakeland @ Coeur d’Alene

Lewiston @ Post Falls

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.