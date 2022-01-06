Week 18 of the NFL season is the target for this week’s Beat the Book

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that sports gambling is legal in the state of Washington, we are doing our best to help you Beat the Book in our weekly segment looking at different sports bets our Sports department is looking into.

After a terrible start, we are coming off back-to-back winning weeks including going 3-1 last week.

This week Keith Osso takes a look at Seahawks vs. Cardinals, Raiders vs. Chargers, and Chiefs vs. Broncos.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.