Wednesday’s Child: Aiden

by Robyn Nance

Wednesday’s Child with Good Morning Northwest’s Anchor Robyn Nance is back. It’s a series where we introduce you to a child in the foster care system who is looking to be adopted.

This week, we’re introducing you to Aiden.

Aiden had never been to the Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park. After being shut down for so long during the pandemic, it felt good to run, jump and be free.

“It felt a little bit like a jungle almost.. not in a bad way, in a good way, like, adventurous,” Aiden said.

Aiden said his time at the trampoline park was really fun. He also describes himself that way.

“A lot of the time I am very caring and very fun-loving and I’m very funny and smart.”

Aiden is 14 and has an adventurous spirit. He likes being outside riding bikes or going for walks. When he’s spending time inside, he likes to play video games. His favorite game could even be considered a little old school.

“Super Mario Brothers 1985, eight worlds, four levels.”

Aiden loves Nintendo so much he hopes to someday work for the company.

“I just wanna become a cubical worker at first, and I want to give ideas when it comes to meetings–think of new systems that I think would be good. And, then when I get further and further, I want to rank to become CEO of there.”

Getting there is a long journey and Aiden needs a supportive family to help him. He’s been in the foster care system for about four years. It’s been hard.

“It’s a bit harsh. You don’t ever get the chance to live as a kid. You get passed around–you don’t get to do much, really, what you want.”

What Aiden wants is a kind, fun and honest family. He said he is looking for a family that will accept him for who he is.

“I don’t like to be put down. I don’t like to be lied to and I just want the truth, that’s all.”

If you are interested in learning more about adopting Aiden you can call Idaho Wednesday’s Child at 208-488-8989.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.