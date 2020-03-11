Wednesday will be the warmest day for quite some time! -Kris

High and mid-level clouds made for a gray end to Tuesday, and there are even a few sprinkles and flurries around the region, but they will not be around for long. Showers will be limited to the mountains on Wednesday. In the valleys, expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions with high temperatures in the lower 50s in Spokane.

Thursday will be sunny, but cooler, with highs in the 40s. The highly advertised winter weather kicks in on Friday as a cold upper trough becomes established over the areas. Expect snow in most valleys Friday morning and afternoon. Snowfall totals are still a work in progress, but could amount to moderate accumulations.

Meanwhile, the winds will pick up behind the Arctic front for a bitterly cold weekend. Wind chill values could be in the single digits on Saturday. Temperatures will moderate next workweek, however, long-range computer models suggest that below average temperatures could continue through the end of the month!