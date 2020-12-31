Wednesday evening snow update: record snow today with more to come

WHEW! The snow has been piling up all day around the Spokane area, with numerous locations reporting snowfall totals in the 7- 8″ range. Isolated spots reached up to 12″.

We will get a quick break this evening, before another round of snow, possibly mixed with rain, moves in overnight. WINTER STORM WARNINGS remain in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday. Additional snowfall of up to 2″ are possible around Spokane, with 2 – 5″ possible in the Idaho Panhandle through tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures on New Year’s Eve will reach the mid to upper 30s around the entire region, so you can expect a lot of melting and slush. However, we ring in 2021 with a ridge of high pressure that will keep us dry through most of New Year’s Day.

We will not stay dry for long. An active weather pattern will continue through the weekend and beyond. However, the next rounds of wet weather will mainly be bringing valley rain or a rain/snow mix, while the mountains will get hammered with heavy snow.