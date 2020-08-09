Weddings, funerals, gyms must greatly reduce attendance starting Monday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Starting Monday, weddings, funerals and gyms must have limited attendance and social distancing.

According to recent changes to the the Safe Start plan and effective August 10, indoor capacity at weddings and funerals must be limited to 20-percent or 30 people, whichever is less. Six feet of social distancing must be maintained between households.

Additionally, outdoor ceremonies are limited to 30 people with similar social distancing guidelines.

All receptions are prohibited.

Also starting Monday, unstaffed gyms will not be allowed to reopen until their county reaches Phase 4, unless the facility can staff the space full-time with a supervisor.

