Website now tracks school reopenings across Washington

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

OLYMPIA, Wash – As more school districts across the state send students back to class for in-person learning, there’s now a way to track which districts are back in school and in what capacity.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has a dashboard that tracks which schools are back in class and which specific student groups are learning in person.

The dashboard will update weekly, but the last report listed was data from the week of January 18th.

Of the districts listed, it shows that 120 of them have elementary school students learning in-person, at least partially. Just under two percent of districts have elementary school students learning completely remotely.

Most of the districts in the state have at least some in-person learning right now, with that number expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Spokane-area school districts are phasing more students in over the next few weeks.

Only the Mead School district has offered full in-person learning since school started last fall.

RELATED HEADLINES: Nurses at Spokane Public Schools receive COVID-19 vaccine

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.