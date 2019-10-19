You'll want rain gear and a change of dry clothes for the soccer sidelines
SPOKANE, Wash. - Sorry soccer parents! This is going to be one of those Saturdays when you'll need to bring out the heavy artillery: parkas, umbrellas, towels, blankets, an extra set dry clothes for your soccer star and lots of coffee.
The wettest weather of the week is on the way for Saturday morning.
Expect soggy soccer games, and even some snow mixing in with the rain in spots.
The rain will continue through most of the day Saturday, but then it will begin to taper off Saturday evening.
We should get a break from the wet weather for the first part of the day Sunday, giving you an opportunity for a weekend run or to rake up some leaves.
More rain, possibly mixed with snow, moves in Sunday late afternoon or evening.
The sunshine returns just in time to showcase Autumn leaves
Gale-force winds, up to 20-foot waves likely on Lake Michigan
