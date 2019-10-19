You'll want rain gear and a change of dry clothes for the soccer sidelines

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. An indoorsy kind of weekend An indoorsy kind of weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sorry soccer parents! This is going to be one of those Saturdays when you'll need to bring out the heavy artillery: parkas, umbrellas, towels, blankets, an extra set dry clothes for your soccer star and lots of coffee.

The wettest weather of the week is on the way for Saturday morning.

Expect soggy soccer games, and even some snow mixing in with the rain in spots.

The rain will continue through most of the day Saturday, but then it will begin to taper off Saturday evening.

We should get a break from the wet weather for the first part of the day Sunday, giving you an opportunity for a weekend run or to rake up some leaves.

More rain, possibly mixed with snow, moves in Sunday late afternoon or evening.