You'll need a jacket for the first day of Summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer officially starts on Friday, but the summer-like weather is no where to be found!
Friday will start out in the 40s! There's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s, which is about 10° below average.
There's warmer, drier weather ahead for the weekend, but it's going to feel more like Spring than Summer.
