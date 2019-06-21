BREAKING NEWS

You'll need a jacket for the first day of Summer

Jun 20, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer officially starts on Friday, but the summer-like weather is no where to be found!

Friday will start out in the 40s! There's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s, which is about 10° below average.

There's warmer, drier weather ahead for the weekend, but it's going to feel more like Spring than Summer.


