BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Impeachment inquiry continues

Weather

You have this morning and afternoon to prepare for snow, use it wisely!

By:

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 05:46 AM PST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:30 AM PST

You have this morning and afternoon to prepare for snow, use it wisely!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning! It is Wednesday, December 18.

Snow is on the way later this evening and overnight. That storm system we've been talking about this week is making its way to the region.

 

 

Spokane could see about an inch to two inches. North Idaho is expected to see much more, up to 20 inches possible for local mountains.

Take the time now to plan ahead! You have this morning and this afternoon before conditions take a turn. Make a car emergency kit and throw it into the car. Anyone traveling this week or weekend needs to prepare for delays.

Be safe!

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS