You have this morning and afternoon to prepare for snow, use it wisely!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning! It is Wednesday, December 18.

Snow is on the way later this evening and overnight. That storm system we've been talking about this week is making its way to the region.

SNOW ON THE WAY: You're looking at tomorrow morning.



This weather system is expected to bring about 1-2" to the valley floor. Local mountains could get up to 20 inches. @kxly4news @WAWX #IDWX pic.twitter.com/fUZALL44nm — Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) December 18, 2019

Spokane could see about an inch to two inches. North Idaho is expected to see much more, up to 20 inches possible for local mountains.

Take the time now to plan ahead! You have this morning and this afternoon before conditions take a turn. Make a car emergency kit and throw it into the car. Anyone traveling this week or weekend needs to prepare for delays.

Be safe!