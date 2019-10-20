Weather

Winter weather advisory issued for several mountain passes



Posted: Oct 19, 2019 06:23 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:23 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you plan on driving through any of these areas, you may want to postpone your travel plans.

The Central Panhandle Mountains, Northern Cascades, and Northeast Blue Mountains are all currently under the advisory. 


