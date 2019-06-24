Winds still kicking up tonight, sunshine in stock for tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Sunday! Some areas saw better weather conditions than others today. Many northern parts of the region saw some rain showers earlier today. Across the area, we saw gusty winds.

The wind gusts are expected to continue throughout the rest of the evening. Most areas could get up to 30 mph wind gusts. Tomorrow, winds will stay strong at around five to 15 mph. However, we're not expecting it to be as gusty.

Temperatures are hovering in the low to mid 70s in Spokane for Monday. These are very similar temperatures to what we've been seeing this past weekend.

Monday should also bring more sunshine and less cloud cover to the region, a great start to the work week.

Mid-week, is when we can expect a weather system to arrive and shake up the forecast. Thursday, we'll have the potential for some rain.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.