Warmer temperatures expected Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Temperatures Wednesday were up in the 80s over most of the Inland Northwest, and it will be even warmer on Thursday.

We have some wildfire smoke around the region, but our air quality is in the moderate range. Expect a hazy start to teh day with sunny skies otherwise. Our strong of warm days will continue through Friday.

Friday night, however, a cold front brings gusty winds, isolated showers, and a cooler weekend. The chance of showers will be limited to Saturday early morning, and then there will be dry conditions the rest of Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler, potentially wetter weather shows up in the forecast the middle of next week.