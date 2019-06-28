Warm weather on the way in time for Hoopfest!
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a chilly Thursday, with clouds, showers and temperatures almost 15° below average, but a week-long warming trend kicks off Friday.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s for highs. There is still the chance of a few sprinkles, but then we will dry out for Hoopfest weekend. It will also warm back up to average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
We climb into the 80s for next week, and it looks like we might be in for a warm, sunny 4th of July.
