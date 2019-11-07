Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Unusually quiet November weather Unusually quiet November weather

SPOKANE, Wash. - November in the Inland Northwest is typically a month of big changes!

It's tied for the wettest month with December, but this month is off to an especially quiet start. The Inland Northwest will remain in a dry, stable weather pattern with light winds, strong morning inversions and an Air Stagnation Advisory through Friday.

A very weak weather disturbance might bring a little light snow to the mountains this weekend. Otherwise, expect more of the same through early next week.