Unusually quiet November weather
SPOKANE, Wash. - November in the Inland Northwest is typically a month of big changes!
It's tied for the wettest month with December, but this month is off to an especially quiet start. The Inland Northwest will remain in a dry, stable weather pattern with light winds, strong morning inversions and an Air Stagnation Advisory through Friday.
A very weak weather disturbance might bring a little light snow to the mountains this weekend. Otherwise, expect more of the same through early next week.
WEATHER HEADLINES
