BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Spokane Police: Reckless driver attempts to climb into other vehicles, has medical episode

Weather

Unusually quiet November weather

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 09:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:18 PM PST

Unusually quiet November weather
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Unusually quiet November weather

Unusually quiet November weather

SPOKANE, Wash. - November in the Inland Northwest is typically a month of big changes!

It's tied for the wettest month with December, but this month is off to an especially quiet start. The Inland Northwest will remain in a dry, stable weather pattern with light winds, strong morning inversions and an Air Stagnation Advisory through Friday.

A very weak weather disturbance might bring a little light snow to the mountains this weekend. Otherwise, expect more of the same through early next week. 


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS