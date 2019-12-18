BREAKING NEWS

Traveling over the Cascades? Get ready, several feet of snow expected over the next 72 hours

If you're headed out for holiday road travel this weekend, be prepared for snow and ice on the roadways!

According to the National Weather Service office, Thursday and Friday is when the Cascades can expect the most snow to come down.

Thursday, the forecast calls for heavy snow at 2000-3000 feet. Towards Thursday night, snow levels will rise to 3000-4000 feet. 

Friday, heavy snow continues at around 3500 feet for North Cascades, and 4000-5500 feet for Central and South Cascades. 

From late Wednesday in to Saturday, NWS forecasts 3-5 feet of snow to come down on Stevens Pass, US-2. If you're traveling over I-90 along Snoqualmie Pass, 12-18 inches of snow is expected to come down. If you're traveling over White Pass on US-12, be prepared, NWS is forecasting 2-3 feet of snow. 

You can always call 511 for latest road conditions. Be prepared for any road closures or delays. Pack your car with the necessities and always make sure the gas tank has enough to hold you over in traffic.

