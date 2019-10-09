Weather

Tonight's rain showers could turn into snow

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 09:23 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:23 PM PDT

Tonight's rain showers could turn into snow

SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain showers Tuesday evening will be turning to snow showers with minor valley accumulations possible. In general, expect less than an inch around the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area.  

Wednesday is going to be a BEAUTIFUL day across the Inland Northwest, but temperatures will start out in the 20s with a chilly northerly breeze.

High temperatures on Wednesday are only heading into the mid 40s.  That's almost 20 degrees below average!  

Temperatures will be near record lows Thursday morning, but then moderate as we head into the weekend.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS