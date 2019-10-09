Tonight's rain showers could turn into snow
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain showers Tuesday evening will be turning to snow showers with minor valley accumulations possible. In general, expect less than an inch around the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area.
Wednesday is going to be a BEAUTIFUL day across the Inland Northwest, but temperatures will start out in the 20s with a chilly northerly breeze.
High temperatures on Wednesday are only heading into the mid 40s. That's almost 20 degrees below average!
Temperatures will be near record lows Thursday morning, but then moderate as we head into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
What happens now that the storm has passed?
City of Spokane
Next Story
Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by windstorm
WEATHER HEADLINES
- What happens now that the storm has passed?
- Free tree branch disposal offered for Spokane residents affected by windstorm
- House of Charity temporarily expanding services due to weather conditions
- Fall nor'easter to bring wind, rain, flooding this weekend
- Aftermath of heavy snow and strong winds
- Crews receive 90 reports of downed trees around Spokane