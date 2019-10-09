Tonight's rain showers could turn into snow

SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain showers Tuesday evening will be turning to snow showers with minor valley accumulations possible. In general, expect less than an inch around the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area.

Wednesday is going to be a BEAUTIFUL day across the Inland Northwest, but temperatures will start out in the 20s with a chilly northerly breeze.

High temperatures on Wednesday are only heading into the mid 40s. That's almost 20 degrees below average!

Temperatures will be near record lows Thursday morning, but then moderate as we head into the weekend.